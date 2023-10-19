Sony Releases Marvel’s Spider-Man Recap In Advance of Sequel

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases this Friday. As expected, the news hype machine is in full swing (pun intended). PlayStation has released a recap video for developer Insomniac Games’ first two Marvel’s Spider-Man titles to get fans up to speed.

Check out the clip below:

The video is a conversation between Miles Morales and Peter Parker about what to put on Miles’ college application. Peter tells Miles about himself to give him advice, but it is basically used as a recap of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Gamers are reminded of Pete’s love, Mary Jane, his Aunt May, and his mentor turned bad guy, Dr. Otto Octavius. The second half of the clip is dedicated to Miles recapping the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Players see Miles’ mom, Rio Morales, become a councilwoman, his love interest, and the sacrifices he made to save the city.

All in all, it’s a pretty good recap of the two games. However, I’d recommend playing both titles before jumping into the new adventure, as they are a lot of fun. Swinging around New York never felt so good, and the combat is excellent, too.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches tomorrow, October 20, exclusively on PlayStation 5.