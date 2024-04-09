Soul Eater Filler List – Every Episode You Can Skip

Let’s face it, nobody wants to spend hours wasting time with filler episodes especially when watching a classic anime like Soul Eater for the first time. So you can avoid that problem, here is a complete list of all the filler episodes to skip in Soul Eater.

Every Filler Episode To Skip in Soul Eater

You’re in luck because there is only a single filler episode in the Soul Eater anime. That episode is number 17, “Legend of the Holy Sword 2 — Wanna Go Drinking, Gambling, and Playing?” Every other episode is considered canon of some kind. In fact, only one other episode has filler content at all and that’s Episode 7, though it is mostly canon so you’ll want to watch it regardless.

Given Soul Eater’s anime only adapted a portion of its manga run there are two different types of canon to consider when watching this show. These are manga canon and anime canon. As the name suggests, anime canon is completely original to the show, and not adapted from the manga. The rest is authentic to the original story.

While it shouldn’t change your watch of Soul Eater it is worth noting the point where things diverge into just anime original content. That point is episode 39 “Crona’s Escape — Show Me Your Smile, Please?” From this episode onwards is all anime canon.

Soul Eater wasn’t the first anime to do this. Famously the original Fullmetal Alchemist anime did a similar thing, however, that eventually got a manga truthful remake with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, so hopefully Soul Eater will get the same treatment someday.

Even if it never does, you can always read the manga after watching the show to see just how different things progressed after Episode 39. Regardless, Soul Eater is a great watch and this shouldn’t deter you from checking it out for the first time or binging through it once again.

