Soulframe Gameplay Debuts with 30 Minutes of Footage

After a decade of supporting sci-fi multiplayer game Warframe, developer Digital Extremes is embarking on a new venture. Soulframe was officially announced a year ago, and this year’s Tennocon event saw the release of the first gameplay footage. Clocking in at a little over 30 minutes, the trailer shows off what looks to be a rich, epic fantasy RPG experience.

The footage focuses on a quest to save a magical stag from evil forces. To that end, it begins and ends in some very pretty, mist-shrouded natural environments, with a detour into a built undercity thick with enemies and atmosphere. In that middle section, we get the best look at the hefty melee combat of Soulframe, as well as some environmental reactivity, including taking enemies out with traps and knocking them off ledges. The footage culminates in back-to-back boss battles against a human and mutated stag.

Before that, however, there’s a brief segment of narrated footage, where the developers discuss some of the lore and gameplay details, including that Soulframe will feature more in-depth RPG elements than Warframe. They mention three key features to that — Virtues, Pacts, and Souls — but only the last is detailed as a way to customize your skills. Check it out for yourself:

Digital Extremes hasn’t revealed all that much about Soulframe to date, though they have said they’re trying to create a game that evokes the wonder of childhood favorite fantasy worlds while exploring the collision between humanity and nature in their own way. It will feature co-op, as demonstrated in the video above, but whether the game will by online-only, like Warframe, isn’t clear. There’s no release window yet, and only a PC launch is confirmed.

Even so, it’s looking fantastic, so we’ll be keeping our eyes on it as development progresses. Make sure to check back for the latest as we have it.