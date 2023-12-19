Spaceman Trailer Sees Adam Sandler Meeting an Ancient Alien

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its next collaboration with Adam Sandler, Spaceman, which promises to once again showcase the actor’s dramatic chops. The film is a sci-fi drama, with Saltburn’s Carey Mulligan and The Batman’s Paul Dano in other lead roles.

Clocking in at under 30 seconds, the Spaceman trailer gives little away. Mostly, we see Sandler’s astronaut character, Jakub, wading through a river in the middle of a forest, while Dano’s alien Hanuš introduces itself in a disembodied voice-over. Check it out for yourself:

The synopsis goes into a little more detail about the dramatic conflict that sits at the center of the film: “An astronaut realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, he is helped by a mysterious ancient creature he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship.”

Spaceman is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, which chronicles the sci-fi tale of a Czech astronaut sent on a solo, dangerous mission to explore a strange cloud of cosmic dust. The story is about his loneliness, his increasingly strained relationship with his wife back on Earth, and his connection with Hanuš.

Chernobyl director Johan Renck has taken up directing duties based on a script by Colby Day. Mulligan plays Jakub’s wife, Lenka, while Kunal Nayyar plays Petr, his mission engineer. The film is slated to release on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

Spaceman is the latest project from Sandler’s long-running collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2015’s The Ridiculous 6 and has resulted in a wildly diverse set of films, including the widely acclaimed The Meyerowitz Stories.