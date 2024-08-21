Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 21 Release Date Confirmed

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf has proven to be a remake worth watching for both newcomers and fans of the original series. The season is close to finishing up, so when can fans expect Spice and Wolf Episode 21 to be released?

Recommended Videos

When Will Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 21 Be Released?

Spice and Wolf Episode 21 is scheduled to be released on August 26, 2024. For hardcore fans of the series who want to watch the episode the second it drops, you can find a list of timezone-specific release dates down below:

Monday, August 26, 2024, 11:00 AM PT

Monday, August 26, 2024, 12:00 PM MT

Monday, August 26, 2024, 1:00 PM CST

Monday, August 26, 2024, 2:00 PM EST

Spice and Wolf is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The original version of the anime is also available on the streaming service for those who are new to the story and want to see the original adaptation of the light novel of the same name.

Related: All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List For Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

What Happens in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 20?

Image via Crunchyroll

Episode 20 of Spice and Wolf starts a new arc. It’s an especially exciting entry into the series as it begins adapting Volume 4 of the light novel, which was never adapted in the original series. The episode largely focuses on Lawrence and Holo exploring a village in hopes of finding more information on Holo’s hometown. Episode 20 mainly serves as a setup for what will likely be the final arc for the anime’s first season.

The episode also contains all the usual banter that you love and expect between Lawrence and Holo. It will be interesting to see where this upcoming arc will go, especially with the church in the village that is introduced in the episode. Regardless, it’s an exciting time for veteran Spice and Wolf fans who have been waiting for new material to be adapted since the original anime ended almost a decade ago.

So, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 21 will be released on Monday, August 26, 2024, and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.





The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy