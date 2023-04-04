Alright, to be fair, every trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse puts the focus on Miles Morales, but official trailer 2 grounds us in the physical and emotional state of being Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), like the original movie did. This new trailer shows Miles trying to get along with his parents and keep his grades up while satisfying the demands of being “Brooklyn’s one and only Spider-Man,” but he also has to confront the villainy of the Spot, a guy who can make portals and whose body is full of portals. One can imagine he’ll end up playing a significant role in the ensuing multiverse shenanigans.

However, as the previous trailer suggested, Across the Spider-Verse official trailer 2 find a multiverse’s worth of Spider people chasing down Miles Morales Spider-Man because of a decision he’s made. It sounds like Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Man 2099, is leading a group of people to save the multiverse by sacrificing one seemingly unspecified person’s life, but Miles Morales refuses to let that person die, which could jeopardize everything everywhere (all at once?). Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) might be the only person still on Miles’ side.

That sounds kind of heavy, but the trailer is still filled with little visual gags, like bread falling out of the Spot’s body from a portal in his tummy. Basically, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is trying to marry the grounded story of the first movie with the giant crazy multiverse bombast that only a sequel to a hit Oscar-winning movie can find the budget for, and that’s fine by us: Check out official trailer 2 and tell us what you think of it.