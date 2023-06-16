Star Trek: Infinite Gameplay Trailer Highlights TNG-Era Grand Strategy

The Star Trek: Infinite gameplay reveal trailer is here from developer Nimble Giant Entertainment and publisher Paradox Interactive to show off what grand strategy looks like when it is set during the Next Generation (TNG) time period. The video is unfortunately only around one minute long but still sets an intergalactic stage for high-stakes strategy on PC this fall. Although it takes place during Jean-Luc Picard’s glory days on the USS Enterprise, players have options as to which faction they’ll lead to victory: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Each group comes with different positives, negatives, stories, and quests. See your first small taste of Star Trek: Infinite gameplay in the trailer below.

Star Trek: Infinite lets players explore and manage fleets across the Alpha and Beta quadrants. For Nimble Giant and Paradox, the aim is to give players the freedom to approach situations however they please with peace just as viable an option as war. Of course, iconic Star Trek characters will play a role in the story, too, including the likes of Picard, Janeway, Sisko, Data, Gowron, Makbar, Garak, and more. Star Trek: Infinite is only aiming to launch for PC for now, but you can stay tuned for any platform and gameplay updates while we wait for its fall release.