Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Finds New Home at Netflix

It looks like paying a lot of money to fly a banner over a streamer’s office building actually works. Who knew? Dan and Kevin Hageman, the brotherly creators of Star Trek: Prodigy have announced that Netflix is going to pick up the second season of the show after Paramount+, the home of every other Star Trek show, dropped the entire series unceremoniously last year for tax write-offs.

A message to our incredible fans from us and @Alex_Kurtzman. Happy to share that #StarTrekProdigy has found a NEW HOME! Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to @Netflix later in 2023, and all-new episodes in 2024.#SAVEDStarTrekProdigy pic.twitter.com/3VhYMDZQKm — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) October 11, 2023

In the announcement, which the Hagemans’ shared with Star Trek Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman, the co-showrunners said, “Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together. We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

The pickup of the second season has long been in question despite a chunk of it being completed and StarTrek.com even sharing a long portion of the first episode for viewers to watch. The show’s complete removal from Paramount+ was quite a shock to fans of one of the best things Star Trek has put out since kicking into high gear on the streamer. The series was not only critically loved but was part of the franchise that keeps Paramount+ alive an well, not to mention a rare entry point for younger fans into the franchise.

After the cancellation, the Hagemans promised they would continue looking for a new home for the show and a dedicated fanbase began a prolific push to get it picked up by a different streamer. That effort included petitions, buying out ads, and even renting a plane to fly over streamers’ offices in LA. Whether it was their efforts or the fact that the writers’ strike is over and people can now talk to each other again that finally got a deal done can be debated, but the fact is that more Star Trek: Prodigy is coming once they finish up the second season.

This, of course, does not mean that the series has been renewed in any way. Netflix has simply bought a nearly finished second season and the rights to stream the first season. However, if Netflix is good at anything, it’s reviving shows that have flopped at other streamers, so this is nothing but good news.