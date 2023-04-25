Star Trek: Resurgence, a Game Set Right After TNG, Launches in May

Developer Dramatic Labs has announced a May 23, 2023 release date for narrative adventure game Star Trek: Resurgence on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S (and potentially Xbox One — PR is vague), and PC via Epic Games Store. The game occurs “shortly” after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation and is about Starfleet trying to quell a worker uprising that endangers the fragile peace two civilizations have reached.

You will play out the narrative from two different perspectives, U.S.S. Resolute First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz. Rydek will dig into the dispute directly, while Diaz works things out from the lower decks. As Dramatic Labs explains it, “Throughout the gripping story, players can interact with the Star Trek universe like never before, with moments of authentic action and critical decisions that shape the broader narrative in subtle and unexpected ways.”

Also, the game has Spock. Spock is the ambassador in charge of the diplomatic envoy, because he’s Spock.

STAR TREK: RESURGENCE arrives on May 23, 2023! Prepare to make your mark on the galaxy in our interactive narrative adventure game — where you’re at the heart of an original Star Trek story, and the fate of your crew comes down to your choices! pic.twitter.com/xwOAhgub6U — Star Trek Resurgence (@TrekResurgence) April 25, 2023

As we’ve previously reported, Star Trek: Resurgence will feature a lot of narrative choice with dialogue trees, and Dramatic Labs includes staff who worked on various games at Telltale Games like The Walking Dead.

The timing is good for the Star Trek: Resurgence release date, as a lot of people are in a very TNG mood following the end of Star Trek: Picard season 3. Our esteemed critic Darren Mooney found quite significant problems with Picard season 3 (and with the series in general), but a majority of viewers found it to be a return to form for the franchise after several years of disappointment. There is much more Trek on the way too, with a Section 31 movie and a Starfleet Academy series with teens.