Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Gives Us Our First Look at Lower Decks Crossover

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is about to go into one of the strangest of TV worlds: the series crossover. The newest trailer for Strange New Worlds season 2 has plenty going on, but the biggest standout is our first look at an episode that will see the show cross over in live action with its fellow Paramount+ Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks. Of course, the trailer also has some other stuff in it.

Star Trek is no stranger to crossover episodes. Deep Space Nine did ones with both The Next Generation and The Original Series, and Star Trek: Generations was an entire film based around a crossover. Plus, even when not official crossovers, characters from all the shows have jumped around to the other ones frequently. However, this one does stand out a little because Lower Decks is an animated series, and quite obviously, both Boimler and Mariner are not animated here in Strange New Worlds. Instead, they are being played by their voice actors, Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, whom the animators clearly based the characters on anyway.

That’s not all that’s in the new Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer, however. There also seems to be a possible return to some TOS-style episodes where the crew lands on a planet remarkably similar to a time period in Earth’s past, with what looks like an antiquated playground set and some sort of Viking world. Then again, clearly time travel is playing a role in this season, so maybe the crew is jumping around in time instead. There are also a few romances kicking up as we see both Spock and Nurse Chapel become closer and a kiss between Captain Pike and Number One. The latter is probably something completely out of context given the pair having a romantic relationship seems pretty out of character, but who knows?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns to Paramount+ for season 2 on June 15.