Is Amy Rose In Sonic The Hedgehog 3?

For gamers like myself, the hype for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is very real as the release date of December 19th approaches. But one thing that Sonic fans are beginning to wonder is if Amy Rose will appear in the film. Here’s what we know.

Will Amy Appear In Sonic The Hedgehog 3?

At the time of writing, it doesn’t seem like Amy Rose will be in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, though it’s possible we might see her make a surprise appearance in a post-credits scene.

Since Sonic CD, Amy Rose has been around as Sonic’s love interest, even if he has no interest in her. With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set to introduce even more characters from the franchise, fans have begun to openly speculate if Amy Rose would be introduced as well. While this may seem out of left field given that all of the trailers have focused on Shadow, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to see her, especially given her impact on Shadow’s character development.

In Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow is one of the central antagonists who spends most of the game collecting Chaos Emeralds to power the Eclipse Cannon, a massive laser set to blow up the Earth. Even as the cannon prepares to fire, Shadow is indifferent to the destruction of the Earth. However, it was Amy who reminded him about the need for compassion and how he should protect the people of Earth and not destroy them, echoing the words of Maria before she was killed. This causes Shadow to have a change of heart and rush to the cannon’s core to destroy it.

Given that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to tell its own version of the events of Sonic Adventure 2, it would make sense for Amy to be introduced in the film. However, given how past films have handled introducing characters from the series, it doesn’t seem like she’ll appear in the film itself. Outside of Knuckles and Shadow, who were heavily advertised in promotional materials, the only character who had a surprise appearance was Tails. Even then, he was introduced in a post-credits tease at the end of the first film.

So while it is certainly possible for Amy to appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, she’ll most likely be introduced in a post-credits scene after Sonic and the gang have saved the day. it’s not impossible for her to appear in the main plot, but given how other characters have been introduced, that doesn’t seem likely.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release on December 20th, 2024.

