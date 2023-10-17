Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Reacts to Fan Support For His Anakin Skywalker

Hayden Christensen has expressed his gratitude to fans who have supported his original performance and return as Anakin Skywalker. The Star Wars actor shared his thoughts in a recent video uploaded to the franchise’s official social media pages.

“It’s been really remarkable, the support that I’ve felt from the fans,” Christensen said.

Christensen began his run as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones and continued to play the character until his metamorphosis into Darth Vader in Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith. Both films were panned by critics and fans alike upon release, with many blaming Christensen’s performance as part of the franchise’s dip in quality. Although many still look back at this prequel trilogy with disdain, the years have actually been kind to this glossier look into the world of Star Wars. In fact, with the help of spinoff projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, many have fallen in love with the younger Anakin Skywalker whom Christensen helped mold.

Related: Ahsoka is More Star Wars About Star Wars – In the Frame

Today, Christensen is a beloved member of the Star Wars community. As fans have grown to love his portrayal as Anakin overtime, Disney has started to throw him back into the fold. This started with a few appearances in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series that premiered last year. More recently, the actor reprised his role again in the streaming platform’s Ahsoka show, giving fans yet another opportunity to celebrate his take on the character.

“It has been just amazing, I mean it’s a hard thing for me to really define for you in words,” Christensen said. “It’s meant a lot, and it’s why I get to come back to Star Wars and do more with this character. It’s really been a special thing.”

It’s unclear if Anakin Skywalker or Christensen will return for future projects now that his time on Ahsoka is all wrapped up, so be sure to stay tuned for any and all Star Wars updates. In the meantime, you can see the actor’s comments regarding his place in a galaxy far, far away in the video below.