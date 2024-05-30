Star Wars: How Old is Lando Calrissian in Solo?

Solo: A Star Wars Story takes place years before Lando Calrissian’s real-world Star Wars debut in 1980’s Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. So, just how old is Lando Calrissian in Solo?

Recommended Videos

Related: Star Wars: How Old is Princess Leia in The Rise of Skywalker?

Lando Calrissian’s Age in Solo, Explained

Lando Calrissian is around 33 in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Why so imprecise? Because neither Solo itself nor the wider Star Wars canon supplies a concrete birth date for Lando! As such, our only option is to use the information we do have about the roguish gambler and self-professed ex-smuggler to come up with a close estimate.

Fact #1: Lando was born roughly 77 years before Star Wars – Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Fact #2: Solo: A Star Wars Story is set 44 years before The Force Awakens. So, by subtracting the first figure from the second, we end up with 33 – Lando’s approximate age in Solo. You can also work backward from Lando’s ballpark birthday (43 BBY) and Solo‘s setting (10 BBY) on the Star Wars timeline. The number comes out the same either way.

Related: Star Wars: How Old Is Han Solo in A New Hope?

For what it’s worth, Lando’s estimated age in Solo lines up with how old actor Donald Glover was during filming. Glover was 33 when principal photography kicked off in January 2017. He turned 34 by the time shooting wrapped in October that same year.

By contrast, Glover’s predecessor Billy Dee Williams was actually a bit younger than Lando when he originated the role. Williams was just 42 when he filmed his scenes for The Empire Strikes Back between March 1979 and August 1979. Given The Empire Strikes Back takes place 13 years after Solo, Lando is supposed to be around 46 – almost half a decade older than Williams.

How Old Is Lando Calrissian in Other Star Wars Media?

So, we know Lando Calrissian is approximately 33 and 46 in Solo and The Empire Strikes Back, respectively – but what about other Star Wars media? Here’s a full breakdown of Lando’s estimated age in each of his canonical big and small screen appearances to date:

Solo: A Star Wars Story – 33

Star Wars Rebels Season 1-2 – 39

Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – 46

Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – 47

Star Wars – Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker – 78

Related: Star Wars: How Old Is Chewbacca in A New Hope?

The completists among you may also be wondering about Lando’s age according to Expanded Universe lore, which now exists under the non-canonical Star Wars Legends banner. Well, in that version of the canon, Lando had a definitive birth date: 31 BBY. The knock-on effect of this is that Lando was 12 years younger before Lucasfilm overhauled the official Star Wars continuity!

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Disney+, as part of the platform’s Star Wars collection. The Lando solo project does not have a release date as of this article’s latest update.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more