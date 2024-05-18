A Key Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Character Met a Sad, Strange Fate After the Film

When you think of the words “Star Wars” and “tragedy,” plenty of characters probably spring to mind. Yet Star Wars: The Phantom Menace‘s Captain Panaka probably isn’t one of them.

But he should be. Despite appearing in the most kid-friendly live-action Star Wars flick, Panaka’s arc within the wider franchise canon is far from rosy. Indeed, his stint as head of Queen Amidala’s security forces in The Phantom Menace is about as good as it gets for the guy. The minute that film ends – and Panaka vanishes from screens forever – things start going downhill.

So in honor of The Phantom Menace‘s 25th anniversary this month, let’s take a look back at the sad, strange fate of Captain Quarsh Panaka.

Why Isn’t Captain Panaka in Attack of the Clones?

Like I said earlier, Panaka’s prospects were looking good when The Phantom Menace wrapped up. After all, he’d just played a major part in Amidala’s mission to free their home planet, Naboo, from its Trade Federation invaders. The obvious assumption from here was that Panaka would continue serving Amidala (now a senator) in The Phantom Menace‘s direct sequel, Attack of the Clones. Instead, the ex-queen was flanked by a different bodyguard, Captain Gregar Typho. So, what gives? Why did Amidala so unceremoniously kick Panaka to the curb?

The real-world answer is fairly prosaic: actor Hugh Quarshie declined to reprise the Panaka role in Attack of the Clones. As a result, Star Wars creator George Lucas cast Jay Laga’aia as Panaka’s nephew, Typho. Quarshie supposedly knocked Lucas back after he and producer Rick McCallum refused to let him read a full script. It’s hardly the stuff of Hollywood scandal. But the in-universe answer? Now that’s a bit more juicy.

According to current, Disney-era Star Wars canon, Amidala and Panaka’s relationship became strained between The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. They were still friends, but (like everyone else) Amidala was increasingly turned off by Panaka’s paranoid obsession with beefing up Naboo’s security. So, when it came time to appoint a new head of security, Amidala passed over Panaka and went with Typho.

What Happens Next for Captain Panaka?

So, what did Panaka do after Amidala ditched him? Pretty much what he’d always done: looking after Naboo palace security. Even though he’s not shown on screen, Star Wars lore indicates Panaka was working for Amidala’s successors, Queen Jamilla and Queen Apailana, in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. By this point, most of the Naboo establishment hated him for banging on about planetary defenses, however, he resisted the urge to retire. As such, ol’ Quarsh was still on the scene when the Clone Wars ended in Revenge of the Sith – and landed a huge promotion.

After Emperor Palpatine transformed the Galactic Republic into the Empire, he needed loyal minions to help him run the galaxy as governors (or Moffs). Panaka – who knew Palpatine as Naboo’s one-time senator and backed his hardline policies as Supreme Chancellor – was an ideal candidate. Palpatine gave Panaka the governor gig around the same time as Revenge of the Sith‘s epilogue. Panaka honestly believed he was making the right move, however, his decision to side with the Empire seemingly left him estranged from his family. As is so often the case in Star Wars, the power he gained had cost him everything.

How Does Captain Panaka Die?

Over a decade-and-a-half later, Panaka was still governing Naboo and the rest of the Chommell sector. And by all accounts, he did a decent enough job – or at least, as good as you could expect from a willing space Nazi collaborator. But throwing in with the Empire put a target on Panaka’s back, and he was assassinated by Saw Gerrera’s extremist Rebel faction three years prior to Star Wars: A New Hope. Before he died, Panaka’s last meeting was with Princess Leia, whom he correctly suspected was secretly Amidala’s daughter.

This was a suitably bittersweet capstone to the life of Captain Panaka – the most low-key tragic supporting player in Star Wars‘ galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is currently streaming on Disney+, as part of the platform’s Star Wars collection.

