Starfield Lets You Flip the Toilet Paper Roll – No, Seriously

Starfield lets you flip some toilet paper rolls into your preferred, potentially incorrect, position.

Posted by several users to Reddit, we’ve embedded a post below from Rhenarin that shows him flipping the toilet paper roll from the objectively correct forward-facing position to the objectively-wrong backward facing position, an act that in a game with a morality system would almost certainly be understood as evil. After saying that, I’m not reading the comments section on this article, and you can’t make me.

Listen, there is nothing I love more than small mechanics like being able to flip the toilet paper roll. There’s an attention to detail evident in that sort of choice that’s hard not to acknowledge as cool. This one is also particularly funny to me, because it’s a shockingly common subject of argument, and there really is no objectively correct way to do it — despite my goading earlier. It’s always what you prefer and what works best for you. Still, that doesn’t stop people from getting really, really passionate about the proper orientation of toilet paper rolls.

Despite the above clip, some outlets have reported that not every toilet paper roll can be flipped, which feels like a missed opportunity. It’s not totally clear at this time just when you can and can’t adjust the toilet paper roll. Here’s to hoping that the modding community makes sure you can do every single one of them sooner rather than later.

Created by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is available now in early access, which comes with certain versions of the game. For those who don’t have one of those versions, Starfield officially releases on PC and Xbox Series X/S on Sept. 6, so you’ll have to wait until then to bring justice to the universe, one toilet paper roll at a time.

KEEP READING: Yes, Starfield References Skyrim’s Most Quoted Meme