Starfield Lead Quest Designer Joins Indie RPG Wyrdsong

Indie RPG Wyrdsong has added another talented hand to its development ranks, with Starfield lead quest designer Will Shen boarding studio Something Wicked Games as lead content designer. He joins a team that already boasts an enviable collective RPG resume, including the likes of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and The Outer Worlds.

That combined experience was a headline of the game’s debut trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, which also teased the unique medieval Portuguese setting and what could be a dual world mechanic similar to Lords of the Fallen. Shen joins the team working on Wyrdsong shortly after the release of Starfield.

\Writing about Shen’s employment, Something Wicked CEO and founder Jeff Gardiner said that he “brings a talent for crafting engaging, exciting storylines that hook into and stay with players.” Prior to his role on Starfield, Shen acted as lead designer on the Fallout 4 DLC ‘Far Harbor’ and provided quest design and writing for Fallout 76, Fallout 4, and Skyrim. He brings the total current headcount at Something Wicked to 38 of a projected total of more than 100 by the time the studio reaches its peak.

Shen joins the team following the completion of what it calls the Beautiful Corner, a kind of vertical slice that is intended to showcase the aesthetics and feel of Wyrdsong. While the team is not prepared to release that video because it probably won’t be representative of the final product, it reportedly depicts a templar zealot discovering the ruins of a church and what was hidden beneath it.

Meanwhile, work continues on the game’s prototype. The developers describe Wyrdsong as “a preternatural RPG … doused in occult imagery… that will have [players] questioning their sense of reality and the choices they make.”

Given that the team is still in pre-production, it will likely be quite some time before we hear more concrete details about the project, but we’ll keep you updated when we do. In the meantime, it’s exciting to know that the concept of Wyrdsong is attracting developers with such impressive backgrounds.