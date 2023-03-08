Ah, Starfield. Xbox’s big exclusive in partnership with Bethesda Softworks, which it now owns. The grand space title was supposed to launch in the first half of 2023, after being delayed from 2022. Now, Starfield is hit with another delay, with a final release date set for September 6, 2023. However, a Starfield Direct will broadcast on June 11 to share more information about the game.

Here’s the official Starfield release date date trailer:

Maybe the Starfield Direct in June will help satiate some fans stung by this postponement news. There are only so many times you can delay something before people start to lose interest.

The trailer doesn’t show much in the way of gameplay. It is mostly just Todd Howard saying how Starfield is going to be worth the wait despite the delay. It better knock the gaming population’s socks off with how much it has been hyped up.

It’s honestly comical to see Xbox’s output this year. Microsoft doesn’t have a whole lot of first-party to show so far this year besides Redfall, and that game is failing to impress the masses, so far. Thank the heavens for Hi-Fi Rush. That’s honestly a title I was shocked to find out existed, as it stealth-launched out of nowhere and got rave reviews. It’s the one game I am jealous I cannot play at the moment. The September 2023 release date of Starfield could easily change everything though.