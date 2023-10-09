Starfield’s 1.7.36 Patch Finally Adds FOV Sliders

Starfield’s latest patch (1.7.36) is here and it doesn’t change an awful lot, as it turns out. But it does feature one significant new feature that fans will be grateful for. So if you’re wondering what’s new, here are all 1.7.3.6 patch notes for Starfield.

Here’s What Patch 1.7.36 Does For Starfield

There are a few performance tweaks in this Starfield patch, though Bethesda doesn’t specify what they are. And there’s also a potentially quest-breaking bug that’s been fixed. There’s a mission with a tunnelling creature and it was, prior to the patch, possible that the creature would tunnel up out reach.

So, presumably, players would just hear this creature making its noises and be unable to reach it. I remember a similiar bug in The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall and that wasn’t fun either.

The big addition, however, is that the game now has Field of View or FOV sliders. So whether you’re playing in first person or third person mode, you can tweak your field of view, narrowing it widening it as you see fit.

Why would you do this in any game, let alone Starfield? There are a few reasons, most notably that a wider FOV gives you better peripheral vision. But, potentially, it can come with a small performance cost.

And.. that it, really. This is one of the smallest patches I’ve seen of late but I know players will appreciate this new option. It won’t take you long to read them but here are the1.7.36 Patch Notes for Starfield:

General

FOV: Sliders are now available in Settings that allow players using first person or third person to adjust their FOV.

Performance and Stability

[PC ONLY] Improved stability for Intel Arc GPUs.

Various additional stability and performance improvements.

Quest

Echoes of the Past: Addressed an issue where tunneling creatures could pick a location that would prevent progression.

And those are all the 1.7.36 patch notes for Starfield.