Gear up for another bout of nostalgia, as ‘70s cop drama Starsky & Hutch is reportedly next in line for a reboot. Fox is developing the project with the potential to go directly from script to series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a not-so-twisty twist, this reboot will follow in the footsteps of Ghostbusters and Ocean’s 8, changing up the original by gender-flipping the lead roles. This time, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson will be solving crimes in Desert City. At the same time, the duo is trying to maintain their friendship and discover why their fathers have been imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit for the last 15 years.

The project is still in early development, with Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn seeking two complete scripts before deciding on whether to move ahead.

The original series ran for four seasons between 1975 and 1979, focusing on the title characters solving crimes in Bay City, California. As iconic as the main duo was their bright red Gran Torino and their regular informant Huggy Bear.

If this Starsky & Hutch reboot moves ahead, it will be the second tilt at bringing the series up to date. Previously, Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson starred in a fairly well received film version, which was a prequel to the series.

It comes hot on the heels of news that Barney the Dinosaur is also getting a reboot that not many people were asking for.