State of Play September 2024 Roundup: All Trailers & Announcements

Sony’s September edition of their State of Play presentation was a huge one. It’s also a fairly long livestream so if you haven’t had the chance to watch the whole thing (or if you don’t want to, I don’t blame you), here are all the major headlines from the event.

Ghost of Yotei Announced as Sequel to Ghost of Tsushima

We’ll kick off with the biggest announcement from the State of Play. Ghost of Tsushima is indeed getting a sequel, and it’s titled Ghost of Yotei. This sequel will feature a new protagonist named Atsu, and as you might expect, the game will feature plenty of exciting samurai action and cool cinematography fans have come to expect from Sucker Punch.

Astro Bot DLC Due this Fall

Given the overwhelming success and critical acclaim of Astro Bot, it’s no surprise that Sony was quick to greenlight more content for the game. Some good news on that front: the DLC will be free and it’ll be releasing this fall. The DLC will also come with 10 new bots for players to rescue, as well as five new speedrun levels.

The Midnight Walk Is a New PSVR 2 Title

The Midnight Walk is a new adventure/exploration game developed by the creators of Lost in Random. What’s unique about it is that it’s adopting a clay-mation graphical style that feels very reminiscent of Coraline and Tim Burton’s popular movies. While it’s probably best experienced in VR, it can also be played on PS5.

Hell Is Us Brings the Souls-like Action

Souls-like games are still all the rage, and we got a glimpse at Hell Is Us at the State of Play presentation that seems to lean into that genre. We didn’t really get a sense of what the story and setting’s gonna be like, but it sure does look very pretty.

Palworld Arrives on PS5

Even in the midst of getting sued by Nintendo over a patent, Palworld looks primed to increase its player base with the PS5 release. Pocketpair’s survival game has received plenty of updates over the past year, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best indie games we’ve seen in quite a while. Now, PS5 players will finally get to join in on the fun as well.

Metro Awakening VR Gets Announced

As you might’ve gathered from the title, Metro Awakening VR is another game in the cult classic Metro series, and it’s also a VR game. It got a new trailer and a release date for Nov. 7, 2024.

ArcheAge Chronicles to Release in 2025

Speaking of Souls-like games, ArcheAge Chronicles also got a new trailer at the State of Play presentation, giving us a good look at its various bosses, the medieval fantasy setting, and a 2025 release window.

For all the RPG fans out there, you’ll be glad to know the Lunar games are getting a remastered collection, and you don’t have long to wait at all. The Lunar Remastered Collection is slated for a spring 2025 release.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Radical Reptiles DLC Gets a Surprise Drop

A new DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was announced today, titled Radical Reptiles. And the best part? It’s already available. The DLC is free and comes with a remixed soundtrack. What more could you ask for?

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered Releasing in December

If you’re looking for even more classic games, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 are also getting remastered. Both games will be available on Dec. 10, 2024, with a huge graphical overhaul.

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded Releasing in December

This State of Play presentation really ramped up the VR effort, as Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded got announced for PSVR 2 as well. The game is set to release this December, allowing you to actually step into Agent 47’s shoes as you take down your targets in that sweet VR goodness.

New RPG Fantasian Neo Dimension Arrives this December

This was one of the more exciting announcements for me, as a huge JRPG fan. Fantasian Neo Dimension is a new RPG that will be releasing for PS5 on Dec. 5, and it was developed by the creators of the Final Fantasy series. This actually got released exclusively on Apple Arcade, but as a full-fledged RPG, it definitely deserved to be on more platforms than just mobile devices.

Towers of Aghasba Early Access Period Starts in November

Towers of Aghasba is getting an early access period in November. This is a city-builder game with plenty of fun simulation elements. It boasts a rather chill, laidback vibe, which may just be what you need in a season full of big video game releases.

Fear the Spotlight Is a Retro Horror Game Releasing in October

For all the horror fans out there who wonder why they don’t make them like they used to, this could be a fun one to keep on your radar. Fear the Spotlight is a new horror game from Blumhouse, and it takes a lot of cues from old-school PS1 horror games with a very distinct retro vibe. The game is set to be released on Oct. 22.

Alan Wake 2 Gets New Lake House Expansion

Yet another exciting announcement for horror game fans, Alan Wake 2 is getting a brand new expansion called Lake House. The trailer didn’t really give away a lot of details, but from what we’ve seen so far, we can definitely expect more fourth wall-breaking shenanigans and a story that will definitely keep you hooked.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins Gets Announced for January 2025

The Dynasty Warriors series will never die, as proven by the fact that Dynasty Warriors: Origins is bringing the series back, and will be releasing on consoles on Jan. 17, 2025. The new trailer shown off at the State of Play presentation featured quite a bit of combat and other gameplay elements.

Horizon Zero Dawn Is Getting Remastered

If you thought it was a little bit silly to remaster The Last of Us, wait till you get a load of this. Horizon Zero Dawn, that very pretty game that released back in 2017, is also getting remastered. It’ll be releasing for the PS5 on Oct. 31. The remaster comes with updated visual enhancements, as well as 10 hours of re-recorded dialogue and voice acting.

Finally, we also got a set release date for Monster Hunter Wilds. This is easily one of the most hotly anticipated game releases of 2025, and it’ll be available on Feb. 28, 2025.

And those are all of the announcements from Sony’s September 2024 State of Play presentation. Any of these caught your eye? Let us know in the comments down below.

