Image Credit: Bethesda
New protagonist in Ghost of Yotei
News
Ghost of Tsushima Sequel Announced for PS5, Release Window Revealed

Image of Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian
Published: Sep 24, 2024 07:14 pm

Sony PlayStation’s most recent State of Play has concluded. The company ended it with a bang, as a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima was revealed, titled Ghost of Yotei. It will launch on PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Take a look at the reveal below:

Sucker Punch is at it again with a new title in the Ghost of Tsushima franchise. Ghost of Yotei does not appear to be a direct sequel to the first adventure, focusing instead on a new female protagonist. Everything looks gorgeous and bloody.

More information on Ghost of Yotei can be gleaned from PlayStation.Blog. The new protagonist is named Atsu. As Andrew Goldfarb, Communications Manager at Sucker Punch Productions, states, “When we set out to make a new Ghost game, we wanted to maintain the core pillars established in Ghost of Tsushima: playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world.”

“We also wanted to continue to innovate. To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead,” Goldfarb added. “At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend. This led us to Ghost of Yōtei: a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore. “

Atsu’s tale will take place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. You will explore the area of Ezo, which was outside the rule of Japan at this point in time. As such, unexpected dangers await our new hero. And since this game will be built from the ground up for PlayStation 5, new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and weapons will be introduced.

More details about Ghost of Yotei will be revealed in the months ahead. For now, just watch the trailer over and over, dreaming of what is to come.

Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Yotei
Arthur Damian
