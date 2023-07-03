Suicide Squad ISEKAI Is a DC Comics Anime Series from WIT Studio

WIT Studio, the animation company behind seasons 1-3 of Attack on Titan, is taking the lead on Suicide Squad ISEKAI, an anime series based on DC Comics’ band of cutthroat supervillains. WIT is working with Warner Bros. Japan to bring this new original story to life. Little about the project is known past its reveal trailer, which gives us a look at its animation style and how it will bring comic book action to the world of anime (again). See Joker and Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer below.

Our best hint of what Suicide Squad ISEKAI is about might be in the name itself. “ISEKAI” is a term for a kind of storytelling that sees protagonists transported or reborn into another world. Judging by the fantasy creatures littered throughout the trailer, it does seem that the DC villains will find themselves in a new fantasy-inspired location with unique threats to deal with. Only Joker, Harley, and a quick appearance from Suicide Squad head honcho Amanda Waller have been spotted so far. The Suicide Squad typically features a few other choice villains like King Shark, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Killer Frost, and others though. However, we haven’t gotten a clear look at the full cast yet.

Harley Quinn, The Joker, and the Suicide Squad cause havoc in ISEKAI*, an all-new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio! *ISEKAI(異世界): Term for “another world” in Japanese! ⚔️ 🐲 pic.twitter.com/s2s1xWvfy7 — DC (@DCOfficial) July 3, 2023

Series director Eri Osada teased more from the roster on the project’s website: “I am very happy to be working as a director on this all new anime series based on DC’s Suicide Squad characters. I can’t tell you which character yet, but the villain I wanted to have appears in this Suicide Squad ISEKAI, and I hope you will enjoy it too. All staffs are working so hard on this show, so look forward to it!”

The series screenplay is being handled by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara. Akira Amano took charge of the character design draft role with Naoto Hosoda handling character design. The music, meanwhile, was created by Goblin Slayer and Fire Force composer Kenichiro Suehiro.

No Suicide Squad ISEKAI release date has been revealed yet, so stay tuned for more information on when you can see Harley, Joker, and more battle anime pig barbarians and dragons.