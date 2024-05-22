With James Gunn’s Superman reboot locked in for a July 2025 release, you may be wondering how long until the Man of Steel’s cousin, Supergirl, graces the silver screen again. So, when does Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow come out?

Recommended Videos

Related: Is David Corenswet Wearing Superman’s New 52 Costume?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will premiere in theaters on Friday, June 26, 2026. That’s just three-and-a-half years after DC Studios co-CEOs and co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the project. As such, the production needs to move faster than a speeding bullet for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to debut on time.

Related: Superman’s Costume Reveal Teases a Major Lex Luthor Weapon in the Movie

Fortunately, Gunn, Safran, and the wider DC Studios team appear to be doing just that. Superman: Woman of Tomorrow already has several key creative personnel in place. Notably, House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is onboard as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl. Alcock will take her cues from Cruella director Craig Gillespie, while actor/playwright Ana Nogueira will pen the Supergirl reboot’s script.

What is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

So, what can you expect from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow when it finally arrives? An unconventional take on the Girl of Steel, according to Gunn. Per Deadline, Gunn confirmed the movie would present an edgier version of Kara Zor-El – inspired by the 2021-2022 Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely – at a 2023 DC Studios press event.

Related: Superman Is More Relatable Now than Ever Before

“[W]e see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn teased. “She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow soars into cinemas on June 26, 2026.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more