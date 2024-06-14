When Does Jojo Join Dance Moms? Answered

Jojo Siwa is an Internet icon, collecting a huge following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. However, before she had millions of people following her every move, she was part of the cast of the reality TV series Dance Moms. But when does Jojo Siwa join Dance Moms?

When Does Jojo Siwa First Appear on Dance Moms?

Anyone binging Dance Moms to see Jojo in her early days will have to wait a while, as she doesn’t appear until Season 4, Episode 3, “Abby Strikes Back.” She joins the show after her appearance as a contestant on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition and sticks around for two seasons. Dance Moms follows Jojo as she grows into her own as a dancer and tries out for Abby Miller’s ALDC dance team.

What Other Reality Shows Is Jojo Siwa On?

For anyone who gets through Dance Moms and is looking for more of Jojo, there’s plenty to watch. She had a brief stint on Nickelodeon, where she starred in Lip Sync Battle Shorties alongside Nick Cannon. Then there’s her iconic appearance as the T-Rex on The Masked Singer. She didn’t win the competition, but she was up against some heavy hitters, including Kandi Burruss, Jesse McCartney, and Bow Wow, and has gone on to have a pretty successful music career.

In recent years, Jojo has become involved with a couple of iconic dancing competitions. She competed as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars during the show’s thirteenth season, with her and her partner, Jenna Johnson, coming in second. Jojo would then move behind the desk and become a judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

And that’s when Jojo Siwa joins Dance Moms.

Dance Moms is available to stream on Lifetime’s official website.

