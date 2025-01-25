Sword RNG Codes [UPDATED] (January 2025)

This Roblox game satisfied all my collecting needs, from powerful swords to cool skins and fast-paced PVP. If you are looking for the collector’s dream, Sword RNG is the game for you!

If you want the coolest swords with the lowest drop-rate, extra coins, or gems, use the Sword RNG codes we listed below. If you can’t get enough of collection games with freebies, feel free to visit our article on Card RNG codes for extra currency in that game as well!

All Sword RNG Codes List

Working Sword RNG Codes

RELEASEON24TH: Use for x1 Toilet Sword

All Expired Sword RNG Codes List

There are no expired Sword RNG codes right now.

How To Redeem Codes in Sword RNG

Redeeming Sword RNG codes is super easy with our step-by-step instructions:

1. Open Sword RNG in Roblox.

in Roblox. 2. Click on the Shop (1) icon on the left of the screen.

icon on the left of the screen. 3. Scroll (2) down to the Codes area.

down to the Codes area. 4. Click on the Insert Code Here (3) text box

text box 5. Click the Redeem button and enjoy!

How to get more Sword RNG codes

Remember to save this guide (CTRL+D) and come back often for the latest Sword RNG codes. We’re always on the hunt for the latest freebies, so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying! If you are looking to find more information yourself, make sure to follow Sword Sigmas on Roblox.

Why Are My Sword RNG Codes Not Working?

Typing out Sword RNG codes can be a bit challenging since they usually combine upper-case letters and numbers. To steer clear of any mistakes, simply copy a code from our list and paste it directly into the game. If you get the message that says “Invalid Code!”, that means the code has sadly expired.

What is Sword RNG?

Sword RNG is an amazing collection/PVP experience where you can collect numerous swords of varying rarities, battle in the arena and buy countless upgrades. Make sure to practice with your weapon first, as the PVP in this game can get intense.

