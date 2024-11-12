Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Swords and Sandals Immortals promo art
Image via eGamescom LLC
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes ([dynamic_date format=”F Y”])

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 06:39 am

Updated: November 12, 2024

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Socks and sandals are a crime against humanity, but swords and sandals are evergreen. Even in the era of Automatons and gladiators, you can rely on this classic combo to keep you safe. Well, mostly on swords. Enter Swords and Sandals Immortals and get ready for brutal turn-based combat.

If you’re looking for some extra goodies that will make your gladiatorial life easier, redeem some Swords and Sandals Immortals codes. You can grab extra armor that will help you boost the stats. Just whisper the Weaponsmith the secret words, and the treasure is all yours. For more rewards in another popular mobile game, check out Legend of Mushroom Codes.

All Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes List

Working Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes 

  • barrel: Use for 1 Whiskey Barrel
  • oimate: Use for 1 Oi Mate Bandana
  • hatofham: Use for 1 Hat Of Ham
  • Raargh: Use for 1 Loincloth of Raargh!
  • commabug: Use for an Easter egg dialogue

Expired Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Swords and Sandals Immortals codes.

Related: Capybara Go Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Swords and Sandals Immortals

Redeeming Swords and Sandals Immortals codes is simple if you follow the steps below:

  • How to redeem Swords and Sandals codes step 1
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem Swords and Sandals codes step 2
    Image by The Escapist
  • How to redeem Swords and Sandals codes step 3
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Swords and Sandals Immortals on your device.
  2. Tap the Weaponsmith button.
  3. Press the Enter Code button at the bottom of the screen.
  4. Insert a code into the text box.
  5. Tap Enter Code to get your rewards.

How to Get More Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes?

If you’re interested in getting the upcoming Swords and Sandals Immortals codes, join the Whiskeybarrel Studios Discord or follow the Facebook page, YouTube (@whiskeybarrelstudios), and the developer’s X (@oliver_joyce).

Since these sources cover all the games in the franchise, locating the right codes might get time-consuming. If you only want to grab Swords and Sandals Immortals codes, bookmark this list so you can access your codes whenever you want.

Why Are My Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes Not Working?

If a Swords and Sandals Immortals code isn’t working, the first step should be checking if you spelled everything correctly. Make sure to pay attention to the proper capitalization, as well. The codes might also expire at some point in the future, so redeem everything you see as fast as possible to ensure you won’t miss any rewards.

What Is Swords and Sandals Immortals?

Swords and Sandals Immortals is the sixth entry in the series of turn-based action platformers developed by Whiskeybarrel Studios. Customize your gladiator character and pick between dozens of races, classes, talents, and skills. You can either enjoy a solo campaign and challenge over 40 Arena Champions or pit your warrior against other players. Explore the world of Brandor in a new way and collect weapons, armor, and items for your inventory.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other similar titles, don’t miss out on our Grimguard Tactics Codes and Hero Clash codes lists.

Post Tag:
codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.