Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes ([dynamic_date format=”F Y”])

Socks and sandals are a crime against humanity, but swords and sandals are evergreen. Even in the era of Automatons and gladiators, you can rely on this classic combo to keep you safe. Well, mostly on swords. Enter Swords and Sandals Immortals and get ready for brutal turn-based combat.

If you’re looking for some extra goodies that will make your gladiatorial life easier, redeem some Swords and Sandals Immortals codes. You can grab extra armor that will help you boost the stats. Just whisper the Weaponsmith the secret words, and the treasure is all yours. For more rewards in another popular mobile game, check out Legend of Mushroom Codes.

All Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes List

Working Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes

barrel : Use for 1 Whiskey Barrel

: Use for 1 Whiskey Barrel oimate : Use for 1 Oi Mate Bandana

: Use for 1 Oi Mate Bandana hatofham : Use for 1 Hat Of Ham

: Use for 1 Hat Of Ham Raargh : Use for 1 Loincloth of Raargh!

: Use for 1 Loincloth of Raargh! commabug: Use for an Easter egg dialogue

Expired Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes

There are currently no expired Swords and Sandals Immortals codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Swords and Sandals Immortals

Redeeming Swords and Sandals Immortals codes is simple if you follow the steps below:

Open Swords and Sandals Immortals on your device. Tap the Weaponsmith button. Press the Enter Code button at the bottom of the screen. Insert a code into the text box. Tap Enter Code to get your rewards.

How to Get More Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes?

If you’re interested in getting the upcoming Swords and Sandals Immortals codes, join the Whiskeybarrel Studios Discord or follow the Facebook page, YouTube (@whiskeybarrelstudios), and the developer’s X (@oliver_joyce).

Since these sources cover all the games in the franchise, locating the right codes might get time-consuming. If you only want to grab Swords and Sandals Immortals codes, bookmark this list so you can access your codes whenever you want.

Why Are My Swords and Sandals Immortals Codes Not Working?

If a Swords and Sandals Immortals code isn’t working, the first step should be checking if you spelled everything correctly. Make sure to pay attention to the proper capitalization, as well. The codes might also expire at some point in the future, so redeem everything you see as fast as possible to ensure you won’t miss any rewards.

What Is Swords and Sandals Immortals?

Swords and Sandals Immortals is the sixth entry in the series of turn-based action platformers developed by Whiskeybarrel Studios. Customize your gladiator character and pick between dozens of races, classes, talents, and skills. You can either enjoy a solo campaign and challenge over 40 Arena Champions or pit your warrior against other players. Explore the world of Brandor in a new way and collect weapons, armor, and items for your inventory.

