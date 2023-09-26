Talos Principle 2 Sets November Release Date With New Trailer

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam have revealed a The Talos Principle 2 release date, setting a course to bring thought-provoking story and puzzles to PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S on November 2, 2023.

The news was announced with a futuristic trailer that highlights the game’s sci-fi world and its many brain teasers. Some sights include better looks at the game’s city of robots and the towering structures surrounding them as well as the new mechanics that Devolver Digital and Croteam have included to help liven up the experience. You can get a feel for the otherworldly puzzles the experience has to offer in The Talos Principle 2 release date trailer below.

The Talos Principle 2 was announced earlier this summer as a full-on sequel to Croteam’s 2014 first-person puzzle game. With nearly a decade between the release of the original and this new follow-up, fans are surely expecting better visuals and new tools to flesh out the experience that helped many fall in love with the series. So far, it looks like the team is going to deliver on those expectations, with first details promising abilities like gravity manipulation and mind transference as well as stronger visuals that help complement more interesting environments. Its story and many endings, meanwhile, were handled by returning writers Jonas Kyratzes, Verena Kyratzes, and Tom Jubert.

“Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers,” a summary for The Talos Principle 2 story says. “The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether – the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events.”

Look forward to getting your hands on The Talos Principle 2 when it comes to PC, PS5, and Xbox in a few months. Until then, be sure to stay tuned for any updates.