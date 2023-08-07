Devolver Digital Delays The Plucky Squire, Pepper Grinder, and More at Devolver Delayed

Devolver Digital just ended its Devolver Delayed presentation, and as promised, delayed a bunch of its upcoming releases to 2024. The oddly joyful presentation was only three minutes long, giving the publisher just enough time to push five of its games to next year. Those titles are, unfortunately, The Plucky Squire, Pepper Grinder, Stick It to the Stickman, Anger Foot, and Skate Story. Although it’s not much of a surprise to see some of these titles moved to 2024, it still hurts to know that we’ll be waiting a bit longer to enjoy them.

Players might be most bummed to hear that they’ll have to wait to play The Plucky Squire. Developer All Possible Futures revealed its creative 2D and 3D adventure game in June 2022, with the project garnering a significant amount of excitement among audiences since. Sadly, none of the titles delayed during Devolver Delayed received specific release dates, so we’ll have to wait for future announcements to know exactly when we’ll get to play them.

On the upside, Devolver Digital did make sure to confirm a few games that are not getting the push to 2024. The titles confirmed to stick with a 2023 launch are The Talos Principle 2, Gunbrella, Karma Zoo, and Wizard with a Gun. The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood was also reconfirmed to launch in 2023, though it’s had an August 16 release date for some time now, and it would have been shocking to see it delayed. Expect to see these games sometime in 2023, with release dates hopefully just around the corner for many of them.

Devolver Digital ended its showcase with an ominous warning: “We’ll see you on the next Devolver Delayed!” When the indie publisher eventually gives us another one of these strange presentations, you can be sure to check in with us for updates. Until then, be sure to watch the Devolver Delayed presentation below.