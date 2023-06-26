Temtem: Showdown Surprise-Launches as Totally Free Spinoff Battle Game

Publisher Humble Games and developer Crema have announced and surprise-released and Temtem: Showdown, a standalone spinoff of monster-catching MMO Temtem that focuses exclusively on the original game’s battle system. The game was revealed with a trailer that highlights the battle system’s flashy animations and some of the existing creatures players already know. Available on PC via Steam, it’s also completely free to play with no microtransactions, making this the perfect introduction to Temtem’s world and characters for those who haven’t given the first game a chance yet. You can see the reveal for yourself in the Temtem: Showdown announcement / launch trailer below.

Crema explains in an FAQ page that Temtem: Showdown is aimed to offer a streamlined experience for those interested in its colorful Pokémon-like world. That means no grinding as you build your own team in ranked and casual matches. While base game players are invited to download the combat-focused spinoff, newcomers are also encouraged to join even if they never touched the original game.

That said, you are free to link your Temtem accounts and earn in-game rewards via cross-progression across platforms. These rewards can be claimed retroactively, too, so if you pick up the original Temtem after playing Showdown, you’ll still be able to take advantage of all of the goodies you’ve earned. Additionally, both Temtem experiences are linked in even more ways. For example, updates for Temtem: Showdown will be shared with the base game, and every Temtem player will battle on the same server.

While Temtem is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch as well as PC, Temtem: Showdown is only out on Steam for now. Stay tuned for more on how Crema and Humble plan to expand its universe of vibrant creatures.