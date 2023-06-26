NewsVideo Games

Temtem: Showdown Surprise-Launches as Totally Free Spinoff Battle Game

By
0
Trailer: Humble Games & Crema announce and surprise-release Temtem: Showdown, a Temtem standalone spinoff focused on the battle game.

Publisher Humble Games and developer Crema have announced and surprise-released and Temtem: Showdown, a standalone spinoff of monster-catching MMO Temtem that focuses exclusively on the original game’s battle system. The game was revealed with a trailer that highlights the battle system’s flashy animations and some of the existing creatures players already know. Available on PC via Steam, it’s also completely free to play with no microtransactions, making this the perfect introduction to Temtem’s world and characters for those who haven’t given the first game a chance yet. You can see the reveal for yourself in the Temtem: Showdown announcement / launch trailer below.

Crema explains in an FAQ page that Temtem: Showdown is aimed to offer a streamlined experience for those interested in its colorful Pokémon-like world. That means no grinding as you build your own team in ranked and casual matches. While base game players are invited to download the combat-focused spinoff, newcomers are also encouraged to join even if they never touched the original game.

That said, you are free to link your Temtem accounts and earn in-game rewards via cross-progression across platforms. These rewards can be claimed retroactively, too, so if you pick up the original Temtem after playing Showdown, you’ll still be able to take advantage of all of the goodies you’ve earned. Additionally, both Temtem experiences are linked in even more ways. For example, updates for Temtem: Showdown will be shared with the base game, and every Temtem player will battle on the same server.

While Temtem is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch as well as PC, Temtem: Showdown is only out on Steam for now. Stay tuned for more on how Crema and Humble plan to expand its universe of vibrant creatures.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe