Starfield offers you a range of perks to pick from, one of which results in the ‘Adoring Fan’ joining up with you. But just who is this yellow-haired sycophant? If you’ve not played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion you might be a little lost, so here’s the Adoring Fan in Starfield explained.

Here’s What You Need to Know About the Adoring Fan in Starfield

The original Adoring Fan was a joke character in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. You could visit the game’s arena and take on various other fighters, emerging as the champion. Once you did that, the Adoring Fan would turn up and, if you put up with him, follow you about. He’d sing your praises and carry items though he wasn’t a fighter by any stretch of the imagination. If he died he’d eventually turn back up. In short, he was a bit rubbish, but player seemed to like him.

He was absent from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, even though there was a fan mod to put him back in. Now he’s back in Starfield, complete with his shock of yellow hair. He’s also voiced by the same actor, Craig Sechler. And he’ll once again follow you and join your crew, if you can put up with him. He’s a silly character and it’s a fun nod towards Oblivion but there’s nothing more to it than that.

There’s no hidden backstory, no canon link between him and Oblivion’s Adoring Fan. YouTuber Wilburgur has created a video, suggesting that the fan proved so irritating he was launched into space. But that’s just fan-theory. He may seem creepy, but he doesn’t have some sinister motivation. The Fan doesn’t pull his face off to reveal an insectoid pair of mandibles or anything along those lines.

And that’s Starfield’s adoring fan explained. He’s a comedy character, a nod towards the same character in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. And, if you’re willing to put up with his over the top praise, here’s how to recruit him.