The Adventure Zone Teases New Marvel Campaign with Kate Welch and Gabe Hicks

In The Adventure Zone talk-back special The The Adventure Zone Zone, the McElroys discussed the final episode of their Steeplechase campaign and teased upcoming projects including a TTRPG series utilizing the Marvel Multiverse system and featuring guest players Kate Welch and Gabe Hicks.

Between The Adventure Zone’s Balance and Amnesty TTRPG campaigns, the McElroys embraced a miniseries model of short-form campaigns that tested out systems beyond Dungeons & Dragons. Not only will their upcoming series kick off a similar era of experimentation, but it will also bring back Clint McElroy as a superpowered Game Master. The last time the McElroy patriarch ran an Adventure Zone campaign was during that initial experimental period, where he helmed another superhero story in Commitment.

The eldest member of The First Family of Podcasting is not only a lifelong superhero fan but the author of such titles as Green Hornet Dark Tomorrow and Marvel’s War of the Realms: Journey into Mystery. According to Clint McElory, The Adventure Zone’s upcoming mini-campaign will actually serve as a follow-up of sorts to War of the Realms: Journey into Mystery. The heroic babysitting adventure story written by the McElroys features Marvel characters such Miles Morales, Kate Bishop, and Wonder Man.

In addition to the McElroys, Gabe Hicks and Kate Welch will partake in the Clint McElroy-led Marvel adventure. CEO and Co-founder of Mythic Grove Productions, game designer Hicks is probably most recognizable to actual-play fans from their stint as GM on Dimension 20’s Shriek Week. Another game designer and prominent figure in the TTRPG space, Welch has led celebrity fellowships through Middle-earth in Lost Odyssey: The Red Scribe and designed several Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks during her time with Wizards of the Coast.

Fans excited to jump into The Adventure Zone’s next adventure will have to wait a little longer, as the podcast hosts shared that the Journey into Mystery-inspired campaign will start on November 30. In the meantime, The Adventure Zone will be releasing an audio version of 2021’s Imbalance on the podcast’s main feed as well as two Hootenanny one-shots. Both upcoming releases feature Dimension 20’s reigning GM Aabria Iyengar, who was welcomed to play in the world of The Adventure Zone‘s beloved Balance campaign for the sequel miniseries Imbalance.