The Alters Trailer Introduces Clones & Base-Building Gameplay

11 Bit Studios has revealed a The Alters trailer that gives players a bit more information about what it will be like to play its clone-filled sci-fi adventure when it comes to PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2024.

Today’s video keeps up the cutesy attitude that we got in last year’s announcement trailer. This time, we follow Jan Dolski, an everyday Joe who finds himself marooned on an alien planet with no one but himself to keep him company. Thankfully, there is plenty of Jan to go around, as thanks to special technology, The Alters allows players to experiment with alternate versions of Jan’s past selves from ‘what if?’ timelines. Some are great cooks, while others might have focused on their studies to become scientists. If you don’t learn to use these multiverse characters’ abilities to escape the planet, the sun will eventually come to wipe out you and all of your hard work.

The Alters main pull will see players exploring Jan’s various life paths through his clones, but it’s more than a choice-based narrative adventure. As described in the trailer’s description box, this new IP from 11 Bit also features base-building and survival elements that will see players suiting up and stepping onto the alien planet. Sadly, we don’t see much gameplay from these portions of the game. However, it looks like braving the surface will take its own careful planning and strategy. You can see more Jan in The Alters gameplay trailer below.

For more on The Alters, be sure to keep an eye out for our hands-off preview, where we take a closer look at how all of the clone-creating systems work together. You can also be sure to stay tuned for any and all updates 11 Bit as we wait for a solid release date.