The Best Amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Ranked

On your adventure throughout Mount Qaf in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the only items of note that Sargon can equip are amulets. With 35 amulets available (plus another from the Deluxe Edition), this guide details the ones you should seek out and upgrade first.

How to Upgrade Amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

First and foremost, all amulets in The Lost Crown are fairly weak until upgraded. To upgrade them, you have to visit Kaheva’s Forge in The Haven and bring her Azure Damascus Ore and Xerxes coins. Azure Damascus Ore and Xerxes are spread all throughout Mount Qaf. To obtain them, you’ll have to explore every out-of-the-way corner and return to areas you’ve already visited after gaining new abilities.

Most amulets upgrade in the following manner: Slightly, Moderately, and GREATLY. Getting an amulet to GREATLY costs a lot of resources, so read on to see which ones to focus on.

The Best Amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Shield of Mithra – Parrying creates a time bubble, slowing all enemies within it.

Parrying is already one of the best skills at Sargon’s disposal, and creating a time-slowing bubble on a success makes them even better. This amulet is available fairly early on. Once you find your first Azure Damascus Ore, head back to The Haven, you can now visit Kaheva’s Forge. She’ll give you a side quest to retrieve a rare ore for her. Head to the point in the Lower City she places on your map and use your Chakram to reach a booby-trapped chest with the ore inside. Bring it back to Kaheva and she’ll give you the amulet. Upgrades increase the size of the time bubble.

Will of Rostam – Increase power of standard sword attacks.

This amulet is found later in the game, deep within the Sacred Archives. Standard sword attacks are Sargon’s bread and butter, and once upgraded to GREATLY, single strikes will make quick work of most standard enemies. Each combo will also take huge chunks off boss health.

Four Royal Stars – Increase all melee damage in the air.

This amulet is found in the Lower City, much later in the game when you acquire more abilities. As you’ll spend a ton of time juggling enemies in the air, the Four Royal Stars amulet will make quick work of smaller foes. Furthermore, many bosses require you to attack them off the ground, making this amulet valuable in all situations.

Ayyar Amulet – Increase Athra build-up for each successful attack.

Athra Surges are Sargon’s most powerful moves, and you’ll need to make proper use of them to defeat the toughest bosses in the game. Once upgraded to GREATLY, this amulet allows you to almost spam first level Athra Surges to quick dispatch many foes.

White Peacock – Your bow fires three arrows in a broad sweep instead of a single arrow. Their power is reduced.

Head to the Sunken Harbor to find this amulet later in the game. While the bow has utility in combat — it can stun enemies — it doesn’t deal a lot of damage; however, with the White Peacock upgraded, the bow becomes a force to be reckoned with, capable of shredding foes from a distance.

And there you have it. While there’s many more amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the best defense is a great offense. Equipping these amulets after finding all the amulet holders in Mount Qaf will ensure the challenging final bosses don’t stand a chance against you and Sargon.