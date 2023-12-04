It’s the holiday season, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a great new horror book. There’s plenty to pick from, with both established franchises, great anthologies, and all-new stories. Here are the best horror books coming in December 2023.

Lumberjack by Anthony Engebretson – December 1

I love stories that change things up from the normal “dark and stormy night” horror setting. I also love stories that feature a protagonist who is not at all ready or equipped to take on the danger that faces them. Anthony Engebretson checks both boxes in Lumberjack, a dark story full of humor.

Neville is determined to prove that he’s a “real man” in 1901 Nebraska, but the evidence isn’t in his favor. J. Sterling Morton, a typical rich guy and an actual real person, offers to help Neville – but only if Neville will kill the demon plaguing the land they occupy. Neville’s delusions of grandeur allow him to convince himself that he’s up to the task, but can he earn the glory he thinks he deserves?

Aliens: Bishop by T.R. Napper – December 5

The Alien franchise has spanned numerous films, books, and comics, and T.R. Napper is bringing a brand new story to fans this December. Set as a direct sequel to Aliens and Alien 3, Aliens: Bishop has the colonial marines, Bishop’s creator, and Weyland racing to secure the Xenomorph secrets in the android’s brain.

With a brand-new Alien film on the way in 2024, Aliens: Bishop is a great way to get back into the creepy Xenomorph spirit. At a meaty 496 pages, it stands to be a great story about what happened to Lance Bishop after Alien 3.

As a side note, if you’re looking to purchase the audiobook or Kindle version, they will both be available one week later on December 12.

Dazzling by Chikodili Emelumadu – December 5

Treasure is the main character in Dazzling, and she and her mother lost everything when her father passed away. Desperate to bring him back to life, she makes a deal with a demon to restore his life. As with most things involving demons, however, getting what she wants comes at great cost to Treasure.

Ozoemena has the honor of being the first girl to be chosen as a protector of her people. To do so, she has the ability to transform into a leopard. At her new boarding school, students keep disappearing, and her duty to protect them grows. As the story progresses, the interests of Treasure and Ozoemena collide. Chikodili Emelumadu’s debut novel is full of wonder, danger, and suspense.

Children of the Dark by Jonathan Janz – December 29

If you love a good slasher flick, then Children of the Dark is for you. Will Burgess has all of the normal difficulties of being fifteen. He is trying to navigate being a freshman in high school and seeking the attention of the girl of his dreams. Will isn’t a normal fifteen-year-old, though. He’s had to raise his younger sister himself after his father abandoned them and his mother became a drug addict.

That sounds bad enough, but Will’s troubles don’t stop there. The Moonlight Killer, a famous serial killer, has escaped and is headed toward Will’s town. A gigantic storm hits Shadeland as the Moonlight Killer arrives, and Will must work with his friends to protect everyone he cares about.