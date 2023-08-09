The Continental Trailer Teases John Wick Prequel with Lots of Guns…and Mel Gibson

The Continental just got a new trailer that introduces us to the war a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) will have to wage against Mel Gibson’s Cormac when the John Wick prequel series begins its three-part journey on Peacock next month. Unlike previous looks at this action-packed story, today’s video gives us three minutes of footage to unpack. It’s a fast and hard-hitting trailer that mostly sees Winston fighting his way through a 1970s New York City as he helps his brother push back against the titular location and the many assassins within it. Winston is no John Wick, but judging by his status as owner of the Continental in the Keanu Reeves-led action movies, we can rest easy knowing he’ll come out on top when all is said and done.

You can see this longer look at the John Wick prequel series in The Continental trailer below.

As the John Wick fanbase has continued to grow over the last decade, Lionsgate has done what it can to get spinoffs in the works. The Continental will kick off these side stories next month as a three-part special that aims to give us some background on existing characters. Then, Ballerina, a female-led movie set in the John Wick universe, is on track to follow in June 2024. The mainline series, meanwhile, saw the release of John Wick 4 earlier this year. Lionsgate says John Wick 5 is in early development, too, despite some hurdles set up by the most recent installment’s conclusion.

The Continental, however, doesn’t need to worry too much about where the story will go in the future. You can see the prequel story it will tell when it premieres on September 22, 2023.