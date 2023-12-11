The Day Before Studio Announces Closure Less Than a Week After Release

Well, this is happening. The Day Before development studio, Fntastic, has announced the closure of the company and effectively the survival zombie title less than a week after its early access launch on Steam.

On Twitter, Fntastic dropped this announcement, and gamers are already fuming and re-iterating claims that the project was a scam. Fntastic highlights the cause for the studio’s closure is because “The Day Before has failed financially, and [it] lack the funds to continue.”

“We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of The Day Before, which was our first huge game,” Fntastic said. “We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to continue the work.”

According to Fntastic, all income received from The Day Before is “being used to pay off debts to [its] partners.” The team also decided to clear up that it “didn’t take money from the public during the development of The Day Before” and spent five years developing the zombie game without pre-orders or crowdfunding campaigns.

As for The Day Before, Fntastic says the future of the game is “unknown, but the servers will remain operational,” alongside its other ongoing game called Propnight.

The announcement comes after a torrent of overwhelmingly negative reviews from players criticizing server stability, game-breaking bugs, and more. What stuck the most among players is how The Day Before didn’t appear to be an open world MMO, instead seeming more like an extraction-based shooter like Escape From Tarkov. The realization led to mass refunding, as recommended by mods on the game’s official Steam server, and poorly reflected on Fntastic.

“This was an absolute scam from day one,” stated YouTuber Bigfry, who reported on Fntastic’s questionable development on The Day Before previously. “This game should be de-listed from Steam and you should never be involved in the industry in ANY capacity ever again.”

It’s unclear what exactly will happen to The Day Before following Fntastic’s closure, but it’s assumed it will removed from Steam following this latest development.