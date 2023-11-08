The Kevin Feige Star Wars Film is Officially Not Happening Per Kevin Feige

It appears that the Star Wars film by Kevin Feige is truly dead and gone. The Marvel Studios head confirmed to Entertainment Tonight (via THR) that the project, which he had tapped Loki writer Michael Waldron to write, was no longer being made.

He did so with no explanation, offering a very simple response of “No” to the question of whether or not it was still going forward. That terseness is probably a combination of the project already reportedly being dead for a few months now and the fact that it was during a red-carpet interview for the premiere of The Marvels.

Things were very different back in 2019 when reports surfaced that Kevin Feige was working on a Star Wars film. Disney still had a glimmer of hope that their film efforts for the franchise would work as the turgid Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hadn’t landed yet, and while they had shifted their strategy already for the franchise, they were still greenlighting a host of films. Disney was just getting into streaming, and pumping out Marvel and Star Wars content seemed like the way to succeed. Feige was also at his most powerful with Avengers: Endgame having landed and the MCU looking like it would never stop.

What a difference half a decade or so makes. Star Wars movies have basically been put on hold as the studio has no idea how to handle them and the franchise finds new life on streaming, while the MCU seems to be in a bit of a tailspin as it struggles under its own weight. It makes sense then that Disney would want Feige entirely focused on Marvel and also not want to dump more Star Wars in a medium it isn’t sure how to make work.

It appears now that the only film Star Wars projects in the works are the upcoming Rey movie starring Daisy Ridley, James Mangold’s film, and The Mandalorian spin-off film from Dave Filoni.