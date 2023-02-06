The Last of US Episode 5 Will Stream on HBO Max a Few Days Early This Week

The Last of Us episode 5 is premiering a few days early this week, with the next installment set to start streaming on HBO Max starting Friday, February 10, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. It’s a small change to the show’s usual Sunday slot, likely made with Super Bowl LVII in mind. Though only a few days earlier than normal, the move means fans won’t need to feel torn between both programs, and, better yet, it means the wait for more The Last of Us just got a tiny bit shorter. For those not subscribed to HBO Max, episode 5 will still air on HBO during its usual Sunday time at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

The official The Last of Us Twitter account announced the schedule change. There’s also a new trailer for The Last of Us episode 5, so if you haven’t seen episode 4 yet, here’s your SPOILER WARNING. If you are caught up, then you can watch the trailer below for a look at what comes next after that big cliffhanger we just got.

Joel and Ellie will continue their trek through Kansas City in The Last of Us episode 5. The duo just got their not-so-nice introduction to Sam and Henry while still on the run from Kathleen, and it looks like things will get even spicier this Friday. Outside of the ever-present threat of hostile survivors in an unknown town, it looks like we’ll finally get to see a Bloater in live action. If this infected enemy is anything like it is in the games, The Last of Us fans are in for a treat this week.