Developer Naughty Dog has reminded us that the The Last of Us franchise will turn 10 years old in June, terrifying us all with how fast time flies, and co-president Neil Druckmann has revealed that the games have sold more than 37 million units in total to date. Considering the series only consists of two games, a bit of DLC, and an obscene amount of remasters and remakes, 37 million is a lot. Naughty Dog has also shared a second piece of concept art (below) for its upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer game, which still has no official name.

The first piece of concept art for the The Last of Us multiplayer game came during Summer Game Fest 2022, where Druckmann revealed the game is “as big as any of our single-player games that we’ve done and in some ways bigger.” Considering that The Last of Us Part II was an absolutely massive game, expectations have risen for whatever this multiplayer project is accordingly. Incidentally, this new game began life as an intended multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part II, but it ultimately was spun off into its own standalone entity.

More details about the game won’t arrive until later this year, but in the interim, Druckmann said, “With a team led by Vinit Agarwal, Joe Pettinati, and Anthony Newman, the project is shaping up to be a fresh, new experience from our studio, but one rooted in Naughty Dog’s passion for delivering incredible stories, characters, and gameplay.”