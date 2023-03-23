Developer Daedalic Entertainment and publisher Nacon have announced a The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date of May 25, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. The Nintendo Switch version is still on the way but will arrive “later this year.” The May date will finally bring Sméagol’s journey to players after delays kept the spinoff project off of store shelves for a few years.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date announcement accompanies a brand new story trailer. It’s an eerie trailer that teases Sméagol’s tantalizing journey, but it also features a cameo from Gandalf and many of the Middle-earth settings players will get to explore. To add to the festivities, Nacon and Daedalic will host a special Twitch stream today at 10:30 a.m. PST / 1:30 p.m. EST. The developers say that it will show “gameplay from Middle-earth, with insights from the developers inspired by the iconic lore.” The stream starts soon, so watch the Lord of the Rings: Gollum story trailer below before things kick off.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has continued to be an interesting project in the franchise’s list of upcoming releases since its reveal in 2019. We got to check out a preview for the spinoff game in 2021 and came away skeptical. Much time has passed since then, though, so let’s hope Daedalic and Nacon will have created something special when The Lord of the Rings: Gollum launches for PC and consoles (minus Switch) this May.