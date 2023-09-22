Video GamesVideo Series

The Making of EVE Online – Escapist Documentary

The Escapist is proud to present our latest documentary on the making of EVE Online, detailing the early development and philosophy behind the game, along with highlighting the unique player stories that make up the game’s ongoing legacy.

Produced by The Escapist

Executive Producers — GAMURS, Nick Calandra, Omar Ahmed

Interviews by Nick Calandra

Special Thanks to Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, Nick Herring, Ragnar Eðvaldsson, Björn Jónsson, Bergur Finnbogason, Georg Hilmarsson, Lúðvík Kalmar Víðisson, Nick Bardsley, Kristinn Sigurbergsson, Emily Akland, George Kelion

Extra Special Thanks to Sól Rós Hlynsdóttir, Páll Grétar Bjarnason

Director of Photography — Omar Ahmed

Cinematography — Omar Ahmed, Matt Laughlin, JM8

In-Game Capture — JM8

Edited by Omar Ahmed

Title Sequences by Matt Laughlin

Original Score by James Elsey

Subtitling by Will Cruz

About the author

Nick Calandra
Nick Calandra has been covering video games for over 14 years, holds a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism and now leads the team at The Escapist. Previously Nick created and led teams at TitanReviews, Velocity Gamer, OnlySP and Gameumentary, before becoming Editor-in-Chief of The Escapist in 2019. He has done everything from covering the smallest of indie games to creating documentaries on some of the most well-known video game franchises in the industry such as Darksiders, Divinity: Original Sin, EVE and more. While his favorite games right now include Rainbow Six Siege and Elden Ring, Nick is constantly experimenting with new genres to expand his gaming tastes and knowledge of the industry.
