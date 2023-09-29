The Marvels may have the shortest runtime of any Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project ever.

According to DiscussingFilm and various other outlets, The Marvels has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes. If true, that would make the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel the shortest film in the history of Marvel Studios beloved cinematic universe.

For comparison, the shortest movies in the MCU currently are The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World, which both clock in at 1 hour and 52 minutes. The original Thor and Doctor Strange are a hair longer at 1 hour and 55 minutes. The longest is Avengers: Endgame, which ran just a little over 3 hours.

The news that The Marvels is the MCU’s shortest film comes after a bit of a kerfuffle about the project’s budget. Initially, there were reports that The Marvels had one of the lowest budgets for any MCU film. However, Disney later clarified just how much the project cost, and without tax credits, it’s among the more expensive offerings from Marvel Studios.

Like with that news, I want to emphasize that runtime doesn’t have any real correlation to quality. I’m actually pretty excited to hear The Marvels is on the shorter side, as I’ve found a lot of recent MCU movies to be longer than I might have liked, and I’m hoping that means it’s more focused than recent projects have been. That being said, I consider myself an optimist with this stuff.

The Marvels draws on the events of Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel. In the project, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel find that, when they use their powers, they swap places. This leads to them investigating just why that’s happening.

The Marvels is slated for release on Nov. 10.