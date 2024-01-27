There are so many different weapon skins available to Counter-Strike 2 players that it stands to reason that some would be more coveted than others. Still, there’s paying for an in-game item, and there’s spending a small fortune. Here are the most expensive skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

The Most Expensive Skins Ever in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

AK-47 Fire Serpent

You’re going to be seeing the AK-47 cropping up multiple times on this list, and that’s because it’s such a popular weapon in Counter-Strike 2. Coupled with the fact that it has some of the most sought-after skins, it stands to reason that people would spend their hard-earned cash on some of these glitzy variants. According to Skinport, an online trading hub for Counter-Strike 2 skins, a Battle-Scarred AK-47 Fire Serpent will set you back approximately $462, while the even rarer StatTrak Factory New version can cost upwards of $4,200. The value has also steadily been climbing in the early weeks of 2024, so that number is set to inflate even further if the current trajectory continues.

AK-47 Gold Arabesque

Another flashy AK-47, the Gold Arabesque skin covers the weapon in a layer of gold so that players can really stand out from the rest of their team. If you’re trying to maintain a low profile while defusing the bomb, then you might want to try something a little more subtle. In any case, if you want to purchase the Factory New Covert version (Covert is generally considered the rarest tier in Counter-Strike 2) of the AK-47 Gold Arabesque, then you’re looking to fork over approximately $9,400.

However, there is an even more expensive version: The Gold Arabesque Souvenir AK-47 ,which costs just over $11,000. What’s a Souvenir? Basically, it’s any weapon that’s obtained by watching a major Counter-Strike 2 tournament. They’re incredibly rare, so obviously, they’re worth a decent chunk of change.

AK-47 Wild Lotus

What a shock! Yet another AK-47 on this list of the most expensive skins in Counter-Strike 2. The Wild Lotus skin, one of the more visually appealing aesthetics in the game, if you ask me, is likely to fetch around $12,000 for a Minimal Damage Covert Rifle variant. You can pick them up cheaper if you’re okay settling for a Battle-Scarred or Well-Worn version, but even those will cost between $3,500 and $4,700. It’s significantly cheaper, but if you’re spending that kind of money on in-game weapon skins, you might as well go whole hog, right? If you’re going to town, you may as well go in an Aston.

M4A4 Howl

Taking a break from the AK-47s for a while, the next item on our bidding list is the M4A4 Howl, a positively badass skin that fetches a staggering price of over $15,000. However, that’s only with certain stickers applied to it. Without those, you’re looking to pay around $8,000 for a Factory New variant. Toss on a StatTrak, and you’re looking at roughly $13,000. There was some controversy surrounding the artwork for this skin, though, resulting in it earning the Contraband grading, further ramping the price.

Butterfly Knife Lore

The first knife on our list – and one that kind of reminds me of a rather unappetizing banana – the Lore skin for the Butterfly Knife has been known to fetch prices between $9,000 and $10,000 for a Factory New. You can pick up less expensive Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred variants for a few hundred each, but those are significantly more common.

Taking a look at the recent sales stats, the price of the Factor New is also steadily rising, meaning players who may have one of these in their possession may want to sit on it for a while if they have plans to sell it off.

AWP Gungnir

The AWP is the grand-daddy of sniper rifles in Counter-Strike 2, so it makes sense that players who want to look good while popping heads would need to pay a decent amount. A Factory New Gungnir skin for your AWP will cost you a MINIMUM of $12,500; even the less coveted Battle-Scarred variant costs around $7,000. We’re firmly in the territory of outlandish skin prices now, people.

Sports Gloves Pandora’s Box

Given the fact that there are only 29 Factory New Sports Gloves with the Pandora’s Box skin, it stands to reason that they’d fetch a high price on the marketplace. A single pair of these could sell for anywhere between $50,000 and $60,000 were it to be placed in the correct auction. As pointed out by Dexerto, there’s a similar pattern of Sports Gloves known as the Vice skin, which also prices out at around $20,000 a piece, but given the fact that there are 117 of them available, the price is never going to realistically compete with the Pandora’s Box version.

Souvenir AWP Dragon Lore

The absolute crown jewel of any AWP fan, this Souvenir version of the AWP Dragon Lore is one of the most expensive skins in Counter-Strike 2. These things have reached prices of $150,000 on the marketplace, with even less rare Battle-Scarred and Well-Worn variants costing tens of thousands of dollars. At the time of writing, there’s currently one of these bad boys up for sale for a price of $477,055, an eye-watering amount of money that I’m sure even the most diehard collectors would think twice about spending.

Stattrak Factor New #661 Scar Pattern AK-47

One of the most recently unboxed skins in Counter-Strike 2, it’s speculated that this particular variant could fetch anywhere between $800K and $1 million if it were to go up for auction. What makes this particular skin so special is the #661 Scar Pattern, which has reportedly not appeared in the game for over a decade, making this one hideously rare rifle. Yet somehow, it’s still not the most expensive skin in Counter-Strike 2.

Karambit Case Hardened Blue Gem

Speculated to be the most expensive skin in Counter-Strike 2, this ridiculous rare Case Hardened Karambit Factory New is estimated to be worth around $1.5 million. As far as we’re aware, it’s never been sold, and only one has ever been discovered in the history of the game. How much it’s worth now remains unknown, but given the fact that another has yet to be found, it’s safe to say its value has only increased since then.