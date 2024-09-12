The Rings of Power: What Is the Unseen (& How Is it Connected to Wraith-world)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 5, “Halls of Stone.”

While Gil-galad and Galadriel brush up against the Unseen in The Rings of Power Season 2’s first four installments, Mirdania engages with it directly in Episode 5. But what exactly is the Unseen in Lord of the Rings canon, and how is it connected to Wraith-world?

The Rings of Power’s Unseen Lore, Explained

“The Unseen” is a catch-all term for Middle-earth’s supernatural or magical creatures and artifacts. As the name suggests, they exist in a realm outside the physical (or “Seen”) world. That said, some beings inhabit both worlds simultaneously. High Elves (such as Glorfindel) and the Nazgûl both operate in the Seen world, however, their “true” forms reside among the Unseen. Meanwhile, Valar and Maiar spirits occasionally fashion bodies for themselves when they want to tromp about the Seen world (as is the case with Gandalf and his fellow Wizards). Even so, the Valar and Maiar ultimately belong to the Unseen, given their otherworldly nature.

What does any of this have to do with The Rings of Power Season 2? Well, the rings themselves are obviously linked to the Unseen, as they’re magical objects. So, when Gil-galad or Galadriel experience ring-fuelled visions of the future – like when the latter senses the impending Barrow-wight attack in Episode 4 – they’re technically engaging with the Unseen world. Similarly, when Mirdania perceives Sauron as a malevolent, fiery figure while wearing a ring in Episode 5, that’s an Unseen encounter. And where did Mirdania spy Sauron’s undisguised self? In the Unseen’s “home”: the Wraith-world.

How Is the Unseen Connected to Wraith-world?

As noted above, the Wraith-world is where the Unseen “live” – or rather, it’s where their true forms are perceived. It’s not a separate dimension to Middle-earth, but a more mystically-oriented version of reality that basically sits on top of it. So, whenever someone slips on the One Ring (or Mirdania’s case, one of the Nine) and disappears, they haven’t teleported. They’ve simply vanished from the Seen world and appeared in Wraith-world.

All this talk of Rings of Power and Sauron might make it seem like Wraith-world is an inherently nightmarish or even outright evil place, but it isn’t. Like I said earlier, plenty of benevolent beings (including High Elves and the Valar) kick around there. At the same time, the not-so-nice Unseen creatures at large in Wraith-world means it’s not somewhere to tread lightly, either!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

