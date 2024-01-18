The Remedy/Rockstar Trademark Dispute Thing Was Not a Thing at All

Well, the Internet lost its mind over nothing. The previously reported trademark dispute between gaming companies Remedy and Rockstar, in which Rockstar came after Remedy over the size and shape of the letter “R” in their logos, was all a bunch of nothing.

UPDATE: A Remedy rep tells me: "There is nothing to see here – this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year."



"The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership." https://t.co/j1NgQCkE15 — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 18, 2024

Rockstar was getting roasted by the Internet when the news broke of this ridiculous dispute, but it turns out it’s the law that’s ridiculous, and the filing was merely a formality to get the ball rolling on discussions. According to a rep from Remedy, the two companies settled the issue more than a year ago, and Take-Two, Rockstar’s owner, and Remedy are happily working together as we speak.

“There is nothing to see here – this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year,” the rep told Stephen Totilo. “The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership.”

The trademark dispute stated that the R used in Remedy’s logo is too similar to the one used in Take-Two’s Rockstar logo. That, of course, is because they are both the letter R and thus look like the letter R. Even beyond that, however, is the fact that Remedy’s R is chopped up, while Take-Two’s is italicized and has a curvy thing on the end. One wonders why there even had to be any discussion about this at all, but clearly, whatever did need to happen caused no issues between the two. Of course, it was easy to assume Rockstar was just causing a bunch of issues, given their history.

Anyway, we can all finally go to sleep and stop lying awake in bed wondering if two companies with the letter “R” in their logos will ever get along again. All is right with the world.