Rockstar Is Getting Roasted for Filing a Trademark Dispute Against Remedy

Standing your ground in the video game space is important, especially for smaller developers trying to make a name for themselves. Rockstar does not fit into that category, though, and it’s getting roasted for filing a trademark dispute against Remedy.

Recommended Videos

RespawnFirst dropped the news on X, providing details on the dispute, which claims that the “R” used in Remedy’s logo is too similar to the one used by the Take-Two-owned Rockstar. However, after taking a closer look, social media users have been quick to point out that the logos don’t really look all that similar.

“They look absolutely nothing alike,” said BlackMajikMan90 on X in response to a post from DiscussingFilm breaking down the story.

Related: Teen Behind GTA 6 Hack Sentenced to Life in a Hospital Prison

And while that’s what most people are discussing, others have done some sleuthing, uncovering the fact that Remedy has used an “R” in its logo in the past. “Remedy already had an R in its logo when they started all those years ago before changing to another type of R so why is take two doing this now?” asked The_Stebe on X. “Also no one should own a letter for a logo. [If] it had a star somewhere then we might have an issue but the fact that the new R logo has multiple versions of the letter split 3 times makes it unique and not in any way similar to rockstar.”

This isn’t even Take-Two’s only trademark battle in recent memory. A few years ago, it came after Hazelight Studio’s It Takes Two due to the use of the words “take” and “two.” This led to Hazelight abandoning its efforts for the trademark of its game.

Taking shots at a critically acclaimed game wasn’t the company’s proudest moment, and fans are showing Take-Two no mercy this time around.