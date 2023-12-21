Teen Behind GTA 6 Hack Sentenced to Life in a Hospital Prison

A punishment has been levied against the 18-year-old responsible for stealing 90 clips from the unfinished Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The hacker “will remain at a secure hospital for life unless doctors deem him no longer a danger.”

As reported by BBC, Arion Kurtaj, who was part of the international hacking gang known as Lapsus$, was sentenced after the court heard he had been “violent while in custody” and “continued to express the intent to return to cybercrime as soon as possible.”

Kurtaj has acute autism, which led doctors to determine he wasn’t fit to stand trial. With that being the case, the jury was tasked with deciding whether he had committed the acts he was accused of, not if he committed them with “criminal intent.”

The leaks that stemmed from Kurtaj’s actions lost Rockstar Games $5 million and forced its staff to work thousands of additional hours, according to what representatives told the court. And sadly, this isn’t even the most recent leak Rockstar has had to worry about.

Earlier this month, the trailer for GTA 6 was leaked online despite it only being hours before its official debut. Rockstar made the decision then to release the trailer early, which certainly got the Internet talking. Thankfully, the reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, with most fans eager to get their hands on the new game and not worried about the leaks.

However, all the leaks are surely still causing issues within Rockstar Games. And with other studios like Insomniac falling victim to hacks, it doesn’t feel like a great time to be a massive game developer.

