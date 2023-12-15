All New Cars in the Latest GTA 5 Update

One of my favorite parts of playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is the epic vehicles you can get, upgrade, and drive around Los Santos. And in the latest 1.68 title update, high-end rides are in the spotlight. Here are all the new cars in the latest GTA 5 update.

Whether you’re purchasing a new Salvage Yard business and running a chop shop or gearing up to compete in the brand-new Drifting Races, you’ll want to be picking up some sweet new rides. In this update, there are a whole bunch of new cars to choose from, and they are pretty awesome. Here is the list of all 11 new vehicles now available in GTA 5 Online:

Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Super) – With Imani Tech

Vapid Aleutian (SUV) – With Imani Tech

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible (Muscle) – with HSW Upgrade (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Karin Vivanite (SUV) – with HSW Upgrade (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

Fathom FR36 (Coupe)

Vapid Dominator GT (Muscle)

Declasse Impaler LX (Muscle)

Karin Asterope GZ (Sedan)

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser (Emergency) This police cruiser is unlocked for purchase after completing The Gangbanger Robbery scope out mission

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser (Emergency) This unmarked police cruiser is unlocked for purchase after surviving a 3-star wanted level for 5 minutes

Police Riot (Emergency) This riot van is unlocked for purchase after naturally losing a 4/5-star wanted level



We get a nice group of new vehicles to choose from. The Grotti Turismo Omaggio super car is awesome, and if you have the funds, I’d highly recommend picking up this one. It has some awesome speed and handling and a whole host of excellent upgrades. There are also a whole bunch of new Muscle cars, which can be great in Drifting races. You can live your best Dom Torreto life drifting around the tracks with these bad boys.

The new SUVs are great for missions with your team – they’re tougher vehicles and often kitted out with extra helpful tech. The new Emergency vehicles are cool as well, but you will need to meet their unlock prerequisites before you can buy them to add to your garage.

Those are all the new cars that have been added to GTA 5 Online in the 1.68 title update. From helping you race to completing missions, these rides are well worth picking up.