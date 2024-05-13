The Rogue Prince of Persia Reveals New Release Date to Avoid Overlapping With Hades 2

The franchise’s next step has been slightly delayed as The Rogue: Prince of Persia release date is postponed. Previously scheduled to be out during this week, the game will now be out exactly two weeks later. The reason? The unexpected Hades II shadowdrop we had last week.

Leaping right into the popular roguelike genre, The Rogue: Prince of Persia was revealed back in April 2024 (and one of our writers even had the chance to preview it!) as the next title for the series. The game initially had a scheduled release date of May 13th, but studio Evil Empire announced their decision to push back the date a little bit. The game is now being released on May 27th, exactly two weeks later.

Being as straightforward as they could be, they named Hades II as the reason for this unexpected delay. Released in Early Access on May 6th without previous announcements, the sequel to the god-like roguelike is one of the year’s biggest names for the genre. Every roguelike fan out there is definitely going to give it a shot, including Evil Empire themselves.

So we've got a little bit of news about The Rogue Prince of Persia, it's all in the big yellow box👇https://t.co/S3FiyGFfrY pic.twitter.com/9PXlw4J2MZ — Evil Empire (@Studio_Evil) May 10, 2024

As both titles cater to the same target audience, the best choice was to delay their game by a few weeks to give everyone some breathing time. After exploring the Underworld during the first half of the month, everyone can step into the sands in the second half later. With almost no big names released during May’s last week, this is one of the best possible options.

Delaying the release for a bit is a common and actually good practice in the industry. It helps studios boost their sales and gives players more new titles to enjoy throughout the month. A similar example was when Alan Wake 2 was delayed by a few weeks in October 2023 to avoid competing with other big names such as Super Mario World and Assassins’ Creed.

The game was also confirmed to be priced way lower than expected. With an official price of $19.99, Evil Empire also alluded to a small release sale for the game, so there won’t be better time to grab The Rogue: Prince of Persia than later this month.

