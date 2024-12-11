Whoopi Goldberg Doesn’t Hold Back on Men Blaming Women for Their Dating Struggles

As Millenials and Gen Zers know, the dating scene is a mess. Making connections with people is hard, and some women are deciding to throw the white flag and focus on themselves. Well, Whoopi Goldberg has some advice for men who think women are to blame for their love problems.

The hosts of The View decided to touch upon an article in The Atlantic by Faith Hill that’s been making the rounds recently. It’s all about Americans giving up on romance and touches on the fact that women have an easier time not dating than men. This got Goldberg and Co. discussing how men have ridiculous standards when it comes to women and that they make no effort to learn about them.

“Perhaps you’re looking for things that are not in your lane,” said Goldberg. “You’ve decided that the women you’re looking at are not good enough, are not pretty enough, or they’re not ‘this’ enough, and so maybe if you talk to women about who they are, what they’re into, what y’all would like to do together, maybe that’s the conversation that could be happening. But again, don’t listen to me because I don’t live with another human being.”

The conversation then turned to how men and women seem to prop up relationships early on and are unable to deal with things changing. Goldberg ran with that idea, explaining that she feels like a lot of couples get too serious too quickly.

“Everybody wants everything like this. Maybe, you gotta take time to know somebody,” she added. “Maybe, you know… For me, I like a hit-and-run. Because I’m not interested in a committed relationship. One of the things that makes me so sad is people don’t know how to meet each other. They don’t know how to go out and just have a good time. Forget about how much money you’re making. We’re here at the bar. Let’s eat some chips, eat one of these nasty potatoes, and see what’s going on.”

As has become commonplace on Elon Musk’s app, the replies to the discussion on X are full of men who take offense to what the members of The View are saying. But in more ways than one, they’re making Goldberg’s point, claiming that women don’t want to be with a “romantic” guy and going as far as to say they think men are the “devil.” It’s, of course, not that simple, but there’s no room for nuance on a social media platform like X.

Going to Reddit opens the door to a much deeper conversation, where women are discussing one of their biggest problems: dating apps. Just like Goldberg, they feel men on the platforms are very superficial, and without a proper verification process, it’s always a gamble when setting up a date. Nobody wants to feel unsafe when going out with someone, and until that possibility goes away, more women are likely to avoid dating like the plague.

